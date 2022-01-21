Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Joan W. Miller Purchases 17,700 Shares

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APTX stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Aptinyx Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptinyx by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. lifted its position in Aptinyx by 2.9% in the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

