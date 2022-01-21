Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 144,575 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

