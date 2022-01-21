$74.78 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $74.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.70 million to $74.87 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $82.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $302.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of AMSF opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AMERISAFE by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

