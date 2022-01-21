Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $298,000 Investment in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 222,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Separately, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTP opened at $0.68 on Friday. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95.
NXTP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextPlay Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
About NextPlay Technologies
NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
