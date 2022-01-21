Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $298,000 Investment in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 222,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Separately, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTP opened at $0.68 on Friday. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 566.50% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextPlay Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NXTP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextPlay Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.