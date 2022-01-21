CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 615,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 477,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 391,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after buying an additional 285,442 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

CTRE opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

