Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in AeroVironment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 373,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,900.05 and a beta of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $143.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.