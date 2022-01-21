Swiss National Bank Buys 300 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,690,728.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,026 shares of company stock worth $12,141,798. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

