Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

DRE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.