Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $155.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

