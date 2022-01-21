Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Increases By 24.1%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 603,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 515,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $44.51 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,785. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,380,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 178.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

