Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prothena were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTA. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,519 shares of company stock worth $2,205,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

