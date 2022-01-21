Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,912 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.