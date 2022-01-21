New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 37,420 Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.89. Ecovyst Inc has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

