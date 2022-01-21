Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 6,868 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUM opened at $35.89 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

