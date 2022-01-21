Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $216,000 Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,423,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $134.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.79 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.37.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.87.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

