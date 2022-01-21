Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 556,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLE opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

