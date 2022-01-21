Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 19,582 Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $6.23 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

