Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of WHD opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

