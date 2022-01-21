Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,505 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $620.58 million, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 2.24. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

