Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enova International were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Enova International by 128.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 17.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,082 shares of company stock worth $1,071,441. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

