Citigroup Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $668.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $766.00 to $668.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $714.14.

Shares of RH opened at $404.24 on Tuesday. RH has a 12-month low of $402.67 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $554.04 and its 200 day moving average is $634.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of RH by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

