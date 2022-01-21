Citigroup Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $668.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $766.00 to $668.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $714.14.
Shares of RH opened at $404.24 on Tuesday. RH has a 12-month low of $402.67 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $554.04 and its 200 day moving average is $634.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of RH by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
