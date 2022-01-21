Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.43.

SUI stock opened at $189.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.65.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

