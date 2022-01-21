Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TGT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.65.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $221.72 on Tuesday. Target has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.60 and its 200-day moving average is $244.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Target by 609.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

