Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $345.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by Barclays from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $357.35.

SHW stock opened at $297.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

