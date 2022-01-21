Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Sells $66,092.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 54,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.