Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 14,966 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,832,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.