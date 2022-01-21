Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of DTRUY opened at $18.63 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

