Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 163,557 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,557 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 53,641 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

