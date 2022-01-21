Truist Financial Corp Acquires 11,318 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alector were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 54.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,500. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Alector stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.