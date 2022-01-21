Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 31.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 118,349 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.02 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

