Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Assurant by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Assurant by 1,930.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 12.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Assurant by 164.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Assurant by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 327,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

