Truist Financial Corp Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,283,000 after buying an additional 374,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 590,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $72.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

