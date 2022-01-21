Financial Analysis: SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SAB Biotherapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of 20.33, indicating a potential upside of 249.37%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 181.59%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -5.79% -5.50%

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Tarsus Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

