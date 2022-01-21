Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of QEFA opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.