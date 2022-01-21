Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 137.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

