Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 673,302 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 606,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 474,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,043,000 after buying an additional 283,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $453,400. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

