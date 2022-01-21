Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATDRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

