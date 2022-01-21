Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $192.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.85. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

