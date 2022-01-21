Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report sales of $280.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.50 million and the highest is $281.45 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $275.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of UNIT opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 455,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,904,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 84,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

