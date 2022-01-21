First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $220.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.14.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $171.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.16 and a 200 day moving average of $203.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.