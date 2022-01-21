KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $545.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $442.48.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $383.28 on Tuesday. KLA has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

