Compass Point Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.75. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,677,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.