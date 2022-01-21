Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 11,329 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 82,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,004,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after buying an additional 288,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.47 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.