Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,539 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT opened at $66.81 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

