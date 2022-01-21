Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 180.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,124 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Beyond Air worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 6.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 134.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 94.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $341,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Amir Avniel sold 32,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $448,301.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $725,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

