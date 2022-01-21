PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after buying an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BeiGene by 588.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter valued at $32,116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $251.37 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $220.04 and a one year high of $426.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.55 and a 200 day moving average of $322.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

