PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,008 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 288.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 439.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $438.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 1,100.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.