Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,998 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

