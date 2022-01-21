PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $211,000 Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 281,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

