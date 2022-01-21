Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 21,912 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $5,594,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $1,644,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

